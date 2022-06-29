×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

Zondo reports reveal SA is ruled by criminal cabal

By READER LETTER - 29 June 2022 - 09:26
Chief justice and state capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo.
Chief justice and state capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Shock and horror is being expressed across the land, as judge Raymond Zondo's ugly truth reveals itself.

The detailed revelations have highlighted the fact that the ANC, since 1994, has been run by a cabal of degenerate criminals, hellbent on self financial gratification.

These are men and women with no conscience, and no moral compass, happy to watch the majority of their compatriots struggling to make ends meet.

Naming and shaming these miscreants has been cathartic but now they must be pursued with vigour; their ultimate destiny, a pair of orange overhauls, and decades of incarceration.

No exceptions – those who hold high office can’t be treated with kid gloves. They sat back and watched as the soul of this country was sold for a plate of curry and a beer... aka the Gupta disgrace.

The ANC has sadly not evolved, they have destroyed the potential of the beautiful tapestry of SA society.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

State capture and Covid-19: Ramaphosa reflects on 'momentous week'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says SA has an opportunity to make a decisive break with the excesses of the past by building a society free of corruption ...
News
1 day ago

Zuma a no-show at state capture media conference, launches savage attack on Zondo

Jacob Zuma, the man at the centre of the Gupta family's capture of the SA state, was expected to supply his first reaction to the findings of the ...
News
3 days ago

Zondo recommendation of direct vote for president reignites debate

Chief justice Raymond Zondo's recommendation that voting laws should be changed to allow South Africans to directly elect their president has ...
News
5 days ago

Previous Zondo reports urged prosecution of state capture pacesetters

Before the release of its final report on Wednesday night, the Zondo Commission had previously recommended in its last four reports prosecution of ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released