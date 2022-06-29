Zondo reports reveal SA is ruled by criminal cabal

Shock and horror is being expressed across the land, as judge Raymond Zondo's ugly truth reveals itself.

The detailed revelations have highlighted the fact that the ANC, since 1994, has been run by a cabal of degenerate criminals, hellbent on self financial gratification.

These are men and women with no conscience, and no moral compass, happy to watch the majority of their compatriots struggling to make ends meet.

Naming and shaming these miscreants has been cathartic but now they must be pursued with vigour; their ultimate destiny, a pair of orange overhauls, and decades of incarceration.

No exceptions – those who hold high office can’t be treated with kid gloves. They sat back and watched as the soul of this country was sold for a plate of curry and a beer... aka the Gupta disgrace.

The ANC has sadly not evolved, they have destroyed the potential of the beautiful tapestry of SA society.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni