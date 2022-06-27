Students must not drop guard during holidays

Students will benefit if they spend some time studying each day in the holidays. They should spend time going through the work they covered from the beginning of the year until when the term ended.

They should spend more time on tough subjects like mathematics, science and accounting if they are doing them. If they spend a few hours studying each day, it will help them get better marks in their final exams.

The rest of the day they can read books, do exercises and relax. It is best to study in the morning to get the studying done when the student is not tired.

Jane M Thomson, Johannesburg