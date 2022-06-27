DA’s call for FBI laughable

Advocate Cilliers Brink of the DA has launched his lips yet again, this time to announce to the world that he and his party have called in the FBI to investigate a US dollar currency allegation against our state president.

Much huffing and puffing from a party in a desperate hunt for relevance. American law does not apply in SA – duh! I guess the DA’s legal eagle lost his bum feathers over this one.

How do we know? The FBI itself publicly announced that the DA’s whining complaint has nothing to do with them and they will not be investigating. Case closed!

Zanele Ndlovu, email