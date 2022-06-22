×

Letters

The government is failing our people

By READER LETTER - 22 June 2022 - 09:10
Residents of Extension 2 and other areas live with a sewage spillages.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

It is concerning and disappointing to look at the state of our municipalities. The question is, who must take the blame for the mess?

As if that is not enough, those in positions of power have the luxury of good life while the masses are suffering. Tenderpreneurs are coining it while the poor suffer.

There is no service delivery and protest marches are the order of the day.

The problem is, no one is held responsible for the mess at municipalities. No one is fired or held accountable for failing to perform his or her duties.

The government must tell us how it is going to deal with this mess at our municipalities. There should be consequence management, monitoring and evaluation at municipalities. At municipalities, let us have a desk which deals with complaints to gauge the response of the community.

We are still waiting to see people expelled from work because of non-performance.

As long as we see the kind of performance our leaders are showing, there will be protests all over. When will we stop blaming apartheid for our woes?

When will qualified persons be appointed into positions they are qualified to hold? 

We are so good in identifying problems and challenges but have no desire to address them. It is time to come together as a nation and engage the government.

We have been promised a better life but it looks like that better life does not exist unless you are politically connected. That better life is seen in those in parliament, national, provincial and local governments.

Andries Monyane, Sedibeng

