Only death penalty can stop murderers

By READER LETTER - 20 June 2022 - 10:10
Last week Thursday I saw a video clip circulating in Tzaneen in Limpopo, where three men and a woman were killed. One man and the woman had their heads cut off and the woman was genitally mutilated.

While they were doing this, the criminals were talking in English and another foreign language to someone who was filming them. 

There is no doubt the murders were ritual murders. It appears the victims were given something because the woman didn't scream when they cut her head off. I didn't sleep after watching the video clip and my body is still aching.

I wish the Human Rights Commission officials could view the video clip. Perhaps they will change their minds on the reinstatement of the death penalty. There are allegations that the victims were promised jobs when they met their fate.

I also heard that the killers were arrested. The death penalty should be reinstated because killers continue to kill people. They are given life sentence but after 10 or 20 years are back and start where they left off.

Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani 

Death penalty will save us from murderers

SA is a purely lawless country where criminals operate without fear. Criminals, in government and on the streets, call the shots in our country.
Opinion
2 weeks ago

‘Women and children are being killed like flies’: Contralesa calls for a referendum on the death penalty

In 2020 President Cyril Ramaphosa said the death penalty was not compatible with the introduction of the constitution and the Bill of Rights.
News
3 weeks ago

Arizona carries out first execution in eight years

Arizona carried out its first execution since 2014 on Wednesday, putting to death a prisoner convicted of killing a student more than four decades ...
News
1 month ago

