Youth must not give up despite challenges

To our beloved youth, your era requires the same resilience as that of your 1976 peers. The youth today are in an era where they approach workplaces with the best of their qualifications and get denied access by an official who can hardly express themselves.

They are in the era where the flow of economy is most likely towards the positions obtained through connections than through academic achievements. The era where genuine visionaries are given no spotlight yet the clowns with their destructive content get full attention from some biased and captured media outlets.

The determining factor to your future lies in the lens through which you see all these challenges. If you see them as an excuse to give up and join the syndicate of the corrupt, you will have no story of your own to tell in the future. Instead, you will be the story that reflects the pain and misery that was supposed to remain in the past.

The state and its departments may be captured. But your gifts, talents and enthusiasm to shape your own future lies right inside of you.

No matter how dire the situation, refuse to take your foot off the pedal!

Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga