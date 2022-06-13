Youth must look up to the '76 class

On Wednesday, June 16, we'll be celebrating Youth Day in commemoration of the young brave lions who lost their lives in the quest for educational freedom.

The class of 1976 were heroes. Their plan and execution of the June 16 uprising, when they took to the streets to oppose inferior education, is admirable. The quest was not only for better education but for freedom of the oppressed masses at the time.

Had it not been for them we wouldn’t be enjoying the fruits of freedom and democracy that we so sincerely enjoy, despite the new problems tearing us apart today.

Thanks to all of them for their bravery when they took the apartheid bull by its horns. Unfortunately, the youth of today do not seem to appreciate the acts of heroism by their 1976 peers.

The 1976 youth are probably turning in their graves seeing how their sacrifices, blood and sweat are being abused and taken for granted today.

Twenty-eight years after democracy, instead of prioritising the most important issues, our youth today lack ideological clarity. l always wonder whether they know exactly what they are doing?

They carry themselves as people who know everything but clearly that's not the case, given how they fall in and out of trouble in rapid succession.

Toying toying for #FeesMustFall is the only good worth mentioning, even though some them burnt university buildings – including libraries.

Being rude and talking back to elders trying to show them the way is what they do best. Spending most of their time drinking at taverns, parties and having risky sex is what they concern themselves with.

Then there are issues of sugar daddies, prostitution, gangsterism and drug abuse, especially nyaope.

lt's common knowledge that our youth are faced with many challenges that need urgent attention, including the unemployment crisis and teen pregnancy. But it is up to them to fix their conduct and work hard to improve their lives.

Sex and alcohol have always been there and will be here after you are gone. Avoid making these pleasures priorities in your lives. Think big, plan and achieve.

McDivett Khumbulani, KwaMhlanga