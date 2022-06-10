State of our police stations pathetic

The embarrassing state of our police stations countrywide as exposed in the Sunday Times this week was so shocking as to make one wonder if there was ever any attempt in the past 28 years to do some infrastructure maintenance or if everything was just left to rot without a care in the world over the years.

At GaRankuwa police station, when it gets dark the officers lock themselves inside for fear of crime. The station has had no electricity for the past eight months, forcing the police officers to use their cellphones for light.

Nsuze police station in KZN has two moving cars out of eight vehicles allocated to it. The buildings are rusty containers with gaping holes in the station commander's office and "boardroom".

Lack of network coverage means that electronic services are not available. At Phoenix police station in Durban there has been no water for two months, affecting 300 staff, detainees and the public who can't use the toilets. A police officer said the ageing infrastructure made the working environment a "nightmare" compounded by a dire shortage of staff and vehicles.

There are more problems at KwaThema in Ekurhuleni, and so the pathetic story goes on in almost every province and no-one seems to take responsibility for the rot. We cannot fight crime if we have no basis from which to do it.

So, where does that leave us, poor taxpayers, when these officials who are paid millions seem at a loss to know how to improve this scary situation?

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand