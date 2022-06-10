ANC cadres lack any competence to lead

It's clear that the political cadres won't stop fiddling while Rome is burning. Crazy ideas about a R22.5m flag project are not something to giggle about.

As they squabble, exposing each other's incompetence to lead, the water running through the taps of some of our communities continues to smell of sewage.

Those who survive Covid-19 should find ways to escape this man-made water saga. Those that escape the water saga should find ways to escape rampant crime as a result of our staggering justice system.

The route that other dictators of fallen African countries took correlates exactly with the one we are witnessing here in SA. It's high time that we navigate our future soberly and use any chance we get to invest before we are caught off guard.

Do not be tempted to rely on the empty promises and the unreliable sources of the government. We are on our own. The earlier we admit that, the better.

Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa