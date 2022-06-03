Scholar transporters are heartless capitalists

I found it unreasonable for scholar transport association to increase their fees due to petrol price increase. These people are manipulating parents who they know they have no alternative transport for their kids. The transporter of my child demanded a third increase this year.

Let's be honest, how many school days are there in a year? Apart from grade 12s, this year we have only 187 school days. January and July each has eight days of school; August, September and November have 22 days each; February had 20 days; and March 19 days. April had 15 school days, May has 19; June will have 16, October 14 and December zero days.

And when the children have Saturday classes, these contractors don't pitch to ferry them, but they still demand the December payment in full.

Parents are forced to send their children to schools far from their residential places because of language policies at schools nearby. If schools were teaching all vernacular languages, we wouldn't fall prey to these vultures. It would be better if we were charged per ride. This association should consider increases after 10 years.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo