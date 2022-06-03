×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

Act on your power to stop child abuse

By Reader Letter - 03 June 2022 - 08:47
The decomposing corpse of a mutilated toddler was found stuffed in a sports bag which was dumped along the N1 outside Polokwane last week.
The decomposing corpse of a mutilated toddler was found stuffed in a sports bag which was dumped along the N1 outside Polokwane last week.
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch

The Child Protection Week (CPW) campaign is a 365 days’s campaign to raise awareness and mobilise communities to care and protect children from abuse, neglect, exploitation, and all forms of violence.

The government calls on all South Africans to support Child Protection Week by ensuring that the most vulnerable, which are our children in our society, do not suffer from any type of abuse.

Everyone has the power to stop the cycle of neglect, abuse, violence, and exploitation of children in our country, mainly in our communities, this campaign shouldn’t only be an initiative that is showcased once a year, we should all demonstrate our awareness throughout the year as we go about our daily activities.

We all as citizen have the responsibility to make sure that the younger generation grows in a good environment to minimise child traumas, so we can strengthen our children's mental issues.

Protecting children from violence, exploitation and abuse should be our number one priority as communities. A future without healthy and less mentally damaged younger generation is what we should all strive for our future generation.

Let us continue to protect children during this Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. Report child abuse and exploitation. A call centre dedicated to provide support and counselling to victims of gender-based violence is: The toll-free number – 0800-428-428 (0800 GBV GBV) to speak to a social worker for assistance and counselling.

Callers can also request a social worker from the Command Centre to contact them by dialling *120*7867# for free from any cellphone.

Phumzile Malatswane, Dawn Park, Boksburg

LISTEN | Child protection week: Abductions and a device to track your children

The number of child abductions and killings in the country is appalling. Innovator Ntombizodwa Kepeyi has designed a tracker with features that could ...
News
5 hours ago

Sport needs to be safe space for children, says Mosimane

Fresh from his CAF Champions League final disappointment in Morocco on Monday, where they lost 2-0 to Wydad Casablanca, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane ...
News
1 day ago

No matter the reason, nothing justifies the killing of children

We are in a war, and sadly, the war is against helpless children. Domestic violence and child abuse are fast becoming common.
Opinion
4 hours ago

Call for tougher laws on abuse to protect children

SA needs legislative reform that should focus on ensuring that children get better parental care while also tightening the grip on offenders.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused