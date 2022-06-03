Act on your power to stop child abuse

The Child Protection Week (CPW) campaign is a 365 days’s campaign to raise awareness and mobilise communities to care and protect children from abuse, neglect, exploitation, and all forms of violence.

The government calls on all South Africans to support Child Protection Week by ensuring that the most vulnerable, which are our children in our society, do not suffer from any type of abuse.

Everyone has the power to stop the cycle of neglect, abuse, violence, and exploitation of children in our country, mainly in our communities, this campaign shouldn’t only be an initiative that is showcased once a year, we should all demonstrate our awareness throughout the year as we go about our daily activities.

We all as citizen have the responsibility to make sure that the younger generation grows in a good environment to minimise child traumas, so we can strengthen our children's mental issues.

Protecting children from violence, exploitation and abuse should be our number one priority as communities. A future without healthy and less mentally damaged younger generation is what we should all strive for our future generation.

Let us continue to protect children during this Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. Report child abuse and exploitation. A call centre dedicated to provide support and counselling to victims of gender-based violence is: The toll-free number – 0800-428-428 (0800 GBV GBV) to speak to a social worker for assistance and counselling.

Callers can also request a social worker from the Command Centre to contact them by dialling *120*7867# for free from any cellphone.

Phumzile Malatswane, Dawn Park, Boksburg