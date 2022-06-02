×

Delinquent kids a product of unhealthy marriages

By Reader Letter - 02 June 2022 - 10:46
Parents should remember that the behaviour of their kids out there is a direct reflection of who they are, says the writer.
The delinquent children who have become a liability in their schools and communities are most likely a product of unhealthy marriages or relationships.

As long as the couples involved in broken families do not swallow their pride and fix whatever went wrong, the children's future remains doomed. A simple sincere sorry could be the therapy some marriages need. People often get puffed up by pride when coming to apologising.

But, if one find themselves too big to say sorry, they should find themselves too big to offend their spouse also! Parents should remember that the behaviour of their kids out there is a direct reflection of who they are. It's sad that there are some who have time and energy to teach their kids racial discrimination.

The old idiom said: "Monkey see, monkey do."

Take responsibility and be the best role model for your kids to emulate.

Norman Mahlangu, Mpumalanga

