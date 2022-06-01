×

Letters

ANC a stumbling block to SA's growth

By READER LETTER - 01 June 2022 - 07:55
Stock image.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Last weekend, the ANC in Ekurhuleni held its elective conference where former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina was re-elected chairperson for a third term. Congratulations to Masina.

However, the elective conference was chaotic, experiencing delays as the party struggled with credentials for two days – Friday and Saturday. This has become a norm in ANC elective conferences.

On Saturday, the ANC Gauteng provincial chair David Makhura was scathing in his rebuke of the delegates for allowing the conference to degenerate into a chaos. Makhura said it is "unANC" to fight for positions.

He noted the trend of ANC members killing each other for positions in the party. This is not the ANC I know, he said.

Former president Kgalame Motlanthe once said "it will get worse before it gets better", referring to the governing party. Motlanthe further said the ANC needs to lose power before it can renew itself.

Ex-president Thabo Mbeki added that the ANC is attracting a wrong calibre of members. According to Mbeki, it's attracting members who are interested in material gain, not in serving the interest of the poor masses.

The truth is: ANC is no longer the same. As Mmusi Maimane once said, "I-ANC ayisafani". It has become corrupt, unprogressive and a stumbling block to the country's growth. And Makhura should be realistic and accept what has become of his party.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City

