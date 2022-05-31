Death penalty will save us from murderers

In SA, more than 58 people being killed every day,while more than 8,000 people are killed a year. Only 13% of criminals who commit murder in this country are arrested. Even in countries where there are wars people don't get killed like this.

SA is a purely lawless country where criminals operate without fear. Criminals, in government and on the streets, call the shots in our country. The murder rate increased rapidly towards the end of apartheid, reaching a peak in 1993. More than 526,000 South Africans were murdered from 1994 to 2019.

Contralesa, the organisation of traditional leaders, wants a referendum on the death penalty. I agree with them 100%. I have been preaching the death penalty since my high school days. We don't even have prisons, but hotels for sentenced criminals to enjoy life and continue with their activities.

The death penalty is effectively working in neighbouring Botswana, which explains why their murder rate is so low. As I write this letter, Botswana is No 1 among the safest countries in Africa, according to the Global Peace Index Rank.

Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele, Limpopo