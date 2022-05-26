Review rules of parole board

It's high time the department of justice and correctional services review their parole board rules and rectify any loophole. How come they give parole to someone who has been sentenced to 1,224 days for breaking those parole rules before, after his first one for attempted murder let to murder?

If minister Ronald Lamola wants to gain people's confidence in his work, let him execute his duties with aplomb. He must seek advice from grownups who have occupied that hot seat before him. We don't want to see any more merciless and brutal slaying of innocent citizens for muthi rituals the same way six-year-old Bontle Mashiyane was dismembered.

I feel sorry for her mum, Permission Seipane, and the entire family for going through such an ordeal. It's very painful to lose such a young life, worse at the hands of a cruel next-door neighbour.

Not allowing the media to film and record the court proceedings for fear of reprisals, according to prosecutor Martin Britz, didn't help the perpetrators' cause because on Tuesday, we woke up to news that four homes of the suspects were torched by angry community members.

This should send a stern warning that people have had enough of these senseless murders. You can imagine what could have happened to the suspects had they not abandon bail application?

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State