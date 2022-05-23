×

Letters

We must fight corruption and avoid mobocracy

By READER LETTER - 23 May 2022 - 10:30
South Africa has, according to a new study, not made any efforts to combat corruption. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Thodonal

Bribery, while illegal, makes the world go round. Bribery is quite rampant in politics. It is endorsed and given a fancy name like “lobbying”.

This is the pandemic that has swept over SA and it is a common subject practically in every conversation among South Africans. It is a disease that must be confronted and eradicated from South African public and private sectors.

The fight against corruption must be every South African’s daily routine so that SA is cleansed of this evil or else the republic is destined to be shredded into pieces and replaced by mobocracy.

We help corruption thrive when we admire and elect politicians who disregard the rule of law. Our problem is that we have treated corruption the way we perceive sorcery. It is something we are blind to among our own, but quick to hunt for among others.

It is a legal and legislative puzzle.

Kgothatso Mphuthi
Phiritona, Free State

