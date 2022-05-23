Respect laws of your host when abroad

In 2012 our Durban-born girl Linden Jansen was executed in China via lethal injection after being found guilty of drug dealing to the outcry of many South Africans who felt her life could have been spared.

As if this wasn't a scary, clear enough warning for our sisters drawn to international drug smuggling, then came the arrest of Nolubabalo Nobanda in Thailand. She had hidden cocaine in her thick dreadlocks.

The Eastern Cape lass escaped with lesser sentence, after the country's government pleaded on her behalf. But many cannot be so lucky.

Countries abroad take crime very seriously and they adopt a zero tolerance approach. During my final interviews for a job opportunity in Dubai, we were shown videos about the crime rate which is practically zero percent. Imagine a place where people walk around at night until the wee hours of the morning, without any fear.

Having visited our neighbouring countries, namely Zimbabwe, Swaziland and Botswana, when caught committing a crime there you feel the brunt of their laws. Not like here at home where you get arrested today, tomorrow you are out to continue where you left off.

If convicted and brainy you come out with an academic qualification. I respect for Zimambwe for upholding law and order but I have problem with its citizens who have become a nuisance in SA, particularly in Hillbrow. Zimbabweans rob people in broad daylight, with guns or knives, in the streets. This tarnishes the good name of their hardworking countrymen and women as they all get painted with the same brush because of their criminal fellow nationals.

South Africa is one of the most friendly countries in the world. People are warm, kind, welcoming and accommodating; that's why so many people want to come here.

Foreigners must behave when abroad. Locals anywhere in the world do commit crime, it's just that when a foreigner, a supposed visitor, commits crime, morally it counts hugely against them.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga