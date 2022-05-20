×

Letters

Western nations are hypocrites

By READER LETTER - 20 May 2022 - 09:50
Local residents walk past a destroyed building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on May 12 2022.
Image: Alexander Ermochenko

The recent war between Russia and Ukraine shows the hypocrisy of the West. Both Europe and America supported the apartheid regime of SA, which was involved in the killing of millions of innohave cent people who were not white.

The western nations supported the regime because it served their interests. People of colour in SA were denied wealth from their own country while billions of rands of our mineral wealth were given to the West in form of shares. Black and brown South Africans never benefited from their country's wealth while people in America and Europe did.

The sanctions both economic, cultural and sports against Russia were never implemented against apartheid SA. The Soviet Union, India and China did help us in our freedom struggle. Even the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was an idea of the western nations who wanted their allies in SA to be spared punishment.

But leaders of Serbia were considered to be inhuman and their country was bombed to pieces and thousands were killed. Their leaders were arrested and tried at the International Criminal Court and died in imprisonment. If the American and Europeans adopted the same policy as they do against Russia then we would have been liberated long time ago from our apartheid oppressors.

Sears Appalsamy, Breda, Netherlands

