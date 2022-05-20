×

Letters

It's rich of Yengeni to complain about corruption

By READER LETTER - 20 May 2022 - 10:19
The ANC's Tony Yengeni.
Image: City Press/Lucky Nxumalo/Gallo Images

Tony Yengeni is an ANC NEC (national executive committee) member. And he was once convicted for corruption. I remember that day he went to jail. He received a hero's send-off from the governing party members. That only happens in SA.

That said, the other day Yengeni said things are "worse" since President Cyril Ramaphosa took to power. Yengeni mentioned that crime and corruption are out of control.

Having been to jail for corruption, he has no moral ground to complain about the increase in corruption under the governing party, the very one that sang his praises for his corrupt act. It's like a kettle calling the pot black.

In addition, the last time I checked Yengeni was an ANC member, an NEC member for that matter. Therefore, he cannot divorce himself from the governing party failures. So he should not shift the blame to Ramaphosa alone.

Yengeni is a close Jacob Zuma ally. Therefore, it is an open secret that he is not in support of the Ramaphosa regime. Not that they differ ideologically. They share the same ideology. However, the fight is over state resources.

His comment shows that the ANC's internal power struggle is spilling over into society. Instead of pulling together to better the lives of the masses, they are playing a blame game. Cry the beloved country. Yengeni's comment also shows ill-discipline. I'm surprised that the ANC has not hauled him before the disciplinary committee. Whatever happened to democratic centralism? This shows that the centre does not hold.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City

