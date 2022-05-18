Surely there are people who are hellbent on ensuring that they remain employed as politicians, even if they have nothing to offer in theirchosen "career". Typical of such people is Tony Yengeni, who would go out to scourge out some cynical information that would make him look relevant in this "career".

Topical now is for him to call for a probe into chief justice Raymond Zondo. It is an open secret that the honorable Yengeni and his comrades never wanted Zondo to become the chief justice, simply because of the sterling work he did in the State Capture Commission. Obviously those that are fingered or have associates with fingers in the cookie jar would always come with stories that will try to tarnish the man.

Please Yengeni, leave the chief justice alone to do his job undisturbed so that this country's good image is restored. This country needs men and women who have chosen careers in which they come with solutions that will improve lives.

Yengeni, your conscience should dictate to you that your career in this field has expired, advice your colleagues to go and enjoy their pensions. I guess you must have accumulated enough by now.

Lawrence Makgato, Tzaneen