×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

We salute selfless nurses

By READER LETTER - 18 May 2022 - 08:27
Health workers at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town protested on International Nurses Day last year for better working conditions after two of their colleagues died with Covid-19.
Health workers at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town protested on International Nurses Day last year for better working conditions after two of their colleagues died with Covid-19.
Image: Esa Alexander

After celebrating World Nurses Day ( May 12 2022), we have been reminded that we are eternally indebted to give substantial gratitude and appreciation to the nurses worldwide, who sacrificed their lives and families to help save lives in the unprecedented times of the global pandemic – coronavirus.

We heartily salute the nurses who lost their lives on duty, during the fight against the pandemic. They are our heroes, who have now become "the time tested memorials" of selflessness and compassion. The posterity will embrace their heroism.

What will be remembered in the future generations will not be the pandemic devastation, but the sacrifice and bravery of our healthcare workers. If the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, would rise from the grave, she will smile at the sacrifice of our healthcare workers because her legacy is still shining even today.

Keep it up all healthcare workers.

You are the soul of the universe. God bless you.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg

'Mam’ Dolly embodied what a professional nurse is'

Eluthandweni Maternity Clinic situated in the heart of Vosloorus, on the East Rand, is a healthcare facility that was built on love, extreme ...
News
6 days ago

Afrinurse launches inaugural campaign to document nurses' stories

Afrinurse, a benefits and resources platform that supports nurses, is launching its inaugural campaign #MyNurseHero.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case