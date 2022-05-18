We salute selfless nurses

After celebrating World Nurses Day ( May 12 2022), we have been reminded that we are eternally indebted to give substantial gratitude and appreciation to the nurses worldwide, who sacrificed their lives and families to help save lives in the unprecedented times of the global pandemic – coronavirus.

We heartily salute the nurses who lost their lives on duty, during the fight against the pandemic. They are our heroes, who have now become "the time tested memorials" of selflessness and compassion. The posterity will embrace their heroism.

What will be remembered in the future generations will not be the pandemic devastation, but the sacrifice and bravery of our healthcare workers. If the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, would rise from the grave, she will smile at the sacrifice of our healthcare workers because her legacy is still shining even today.

Keep it up all healthcare workers.

You are the soul of the universe. God bless you.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg