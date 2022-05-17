×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

Children's talents need parents' support to thrive

By Reader Letter - 17 May 2022 - 10:30
Springbok Makazole Mapimpi taking photos and signing autographs with fans at the East London 10's Tournament on Saturday at Grens High School. A child cheered on by parents goes the extra mile, the writer says.
Springbok Makazole Mapimpi taking photos and signing autographs with fans at the East London 10's Tournament on Saturday at Grens High School. A child cheered on by parents goes the extra mile, the writer says.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

The former first lady of the US, Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson once said: “Children are likely to live up to what you believe of them.”

Her words came to mind as I reflected on the sad truth of how most parents generally don't support their children's talents and dreams. In our villages and townships, parents hardly make time to watch their children participate in school debate competitions, even when they are invited.

Children skilful in sports never had the opportunity to display their talents in front of their parents because they were nowhere to be seen. Those who were vocally and lyrically gifted never had the opportunity to have their parents hear them sing.

Young poets, actors and other arts performers always display their craft in front of foreign crowds and not their parents. Why? Because parents usually don't see the need to put their chores and activities on hold to support their children's dreams and talents.

What adds insult to injury is that they are not even too busy to attend, they just don't want to. Parents usually underestimate the role that their presence can play in their children's self-esteem and as a result, children never see the need to go the extra mile because no-one is cheering for them.

There are many dreams that ended up in the grave, and there are many talented souls languishing in jail or at home because they never received any parental support in their endeavours. May we be a generation of parents that puts its children’s ability first.

It is funny that we worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we choose to forget that he is someone today. Let’s show them support and help them move mountains. It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken adults.

Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg, Mpumalanga

Pupils still required to wear face masks indoors: health department

Schoolchildren will still be required to wear face masks when they are indoors at school, the health department said on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Beast Mtawarira’s dish overpowers Shabba Tshabalala’s, rules Mandela’s former chef

It’s not every day that one is in a kitchen with Nelson Mandela’s former chef, a renowned football star and a World Cup-winning rugby player.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

‘Malnutrition is slow violence’: SA’s children are hungry for mass-based support

Starvation and malnutrition have become a feature of life for many impoverished children. They need solutions for the long-term that go beyond ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer