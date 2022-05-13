Only cowards kill women, children

The man who preached Christ to me puzzled me when he said: “Cowards will not inherit the kingdom of God.” As he continued, I got ready for a speech that would fit the description of those that get reported as inciting violence.

Contrary to the popular definition of a coward, he said cowards are not those who shun beating up other people. They are those who are afraid to stand for the truth. The truth about raping and killing being OK or not is evident to all men.

Yet for the sake of shortcuts to lucrative amounts of money promised to them by their employers, some cowards find it as heavy as a herd of elephants to say no to killing. It is simple logic that whatever amount you are paid is temporary, but the guilty conscience and haunting graphic images of the actual killing will remain with you forever!

Cowards would rather rape and kill a lady instead of working on the requirements needed for them to be suitable for that particular lady. With all reasons for raping and gruesome killings of women put on the table, none of them validates this heinous behaviour.

Brave men fight anything that threatens the safety of women and children. Cowards succumb to being instruments of violence to the most vulnerable!

Norman V Mahlangu, Mpumalanga