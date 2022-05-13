×

Letters

Eskom taking money but still no electricity

By READER LETTER - 13 May 2022 - 08:35
File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

I read with keen interest how repeated and lengthy power disruptions affect small enterprises in the townships (Sowetan, May 10). I'm a general practitioner in Khutsong township, Carletonville, rendering family medical services to the community.

It's been three months without electricity due to the blown out transformer. This particular transformer blew up during the time of load-shedding when the power returned. It was never vandalised or tampered with. As things stand now, I can't properly do procedures and manage the practice to the best of my ability because the power backups aren't sustainable.

Meanwhile Eskom is continually debiting my bank account as I'm on debit order for monthly usage payments. And when I asked why they are debiting money for three months even though I haven't had electricity for those three months, they say it's estimated consumption.

We fought for democracy, for a better life and health for all but all those sacrifices have come to haunt us simply because of Eskom's having no direct competitor and thus surviving on the monopoly, while boasting poor and ineffective leadership.

Dr Lebohang Senyakoe, Khutsong, Carletonville

