SA must focus on war in its own backyard

The recent visit to Ukraine by DA leader John Steenhuisen came as a result of a lot of noise by the West after the Russian invasion of its neighbour.

Russia’s war with Ukraine is said to have created a huge number of refugees (read European refugees). We hardly hear that kind of noise about refugees when the West invades or sponsors destabilisation of any other country.

When the West invaded Iraq, the UN never made the kind of noise it’s making about Ukraine. When the West sponsored the invasion of Syria, the UN was on voicemail, though the invasion of these Middle East countries has created many refugees (read non-Europeans refugees).

Now that Europeans are refugees, there’s a lot of noise about the number of refugees Europe has never seen. Fact is, the war between Russia and Ukraine proves that Europeans can also fight among themselves and disregard livelihoods.

As for the DA leader, if his visit was about a concern for livelihoods, he’s being biased towards Europeans against his fellow South Africans in the DA-controlled province, the Western Cape. There’s absolutely no need for him to call for peace in Ukraine, while he ignores war on the Cape Flats.

How can he call for peace to preserve lives in a foreign country far from SA, while ignoring a never-ending war in his own backyard? There was never any effort, either by the Western Cape provincial government or the SA national government, to permanently collapse the war on the Cape Flats.

It hurts that while the Cape Flats knows no peace, SA politicians have the luxury of arguing about the pros and cons of the war between Russia and Ukraine, telling us about the destruction of lives in Ukraine, as if Ukraine is defenceless.

Residents of the Cape Flats too deserve a peaceful environment, ahead of the Europeans. SA politicians went to the extent of debating in parliament the war between Ukraine and Russia, while ignoring the never-ending war on the Cape Flats. SA politicians have normalised war there. How very sad.

Phepisi Radipere, GaRamokadi-kadi, Limpopo