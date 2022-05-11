×

Letters

Hotels need rates and utility costs cut

By READER LETTER - 11 May 2022 - 08:18
The Voco Hotel.
Image: Supplied

I strongly agree with Marc Wachsberger's article (Sowetan, May 9 2022), in which he earnestly implored the municipalities to lighten the burdens on the hotel sector regarding the rates and utility costs incurred by hotels.

Many hotels have been suffocated by the scourge of the coronavirus. Even now, hotels are still suffering the impact of the pandemic and their occupancy rates are frighteningly low. 

A thriving hotel sector enables limitless growth, job creation and productivity in the tourism industry.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg

