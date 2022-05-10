ANC has no interest in clean governance

The people surrounding Cyril Ramaphosa do not have the same vision as him, or the best interests of SA at heart. The election of Mandla Msibi and Zandile Gumede exposed the depth of the rot in the ANC.

To the majority of ANC members, the ANC comes first, before SA. The election of Msibi and Gumede as provincial and regional leaders is a clear sign that the ANC still has far to go in the renewal process that they claim. We are going to see more compromised people within the ANC being elected into positions of power.

The election of the two comrades shocked society but within the ANC it was business as usual. The question is: what is the whole purpose of stepping aside if people are going to contest elections? The issue of money plays a huge role because if you have money or great influence on funds you can be nominated and elected into any position within the ANC.

There are people in the ANC who are permanent delegates as they make a lot of money through this process. Being elected without a mandate has become normal in the ANC. It has become a norm that if you have money, you can buy your seat at the table so that you can enrich yourself and your family, while the majority of SA live in abject poverty!

We are seeing what the late Chris Hani foresaw when he said: “What I fear is that the liberators emerge as elitists who drive around in Mercedes-Benzes and use the resources of this country to live in palaces and gather riches.”

What Hani feared, we are seeing happening. Just think of Jacob Zuma's Nkandla palace.

Remember the statement by another ANC leader, Smuts Ngonyama? “I didn't join the Struggle to be poor,” he said.

Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City