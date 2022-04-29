×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

Give your children a platform to be heard

By Reader Letter - 29 April 2022 - 11:03
Failing to give your children attention releases monsters of society into the marketplace, the writer says.
Failing to give your children attention releases monsters of society into the marketplace, the writer says.
Image: 123RF

Give children a platform not only to speak but to be heard too because most children who grew up in families where they felt like their voice didn’t matter, coupled with a lack of attention, mostly discover that “lying” yields them a sort of power, voice and attention they regularly don’t receive.

This new-found power will seduce them down a path of destruction. Thus, they are much more likely to grow into adults who are pathological liars; to feed their wounded inner child attention, power and a voice that makes people want to listen.

This becomes particularly dangerous when the now adult with a wounded inner child discovers the ability to weaponise “lies” against people they don’t like, have some sort of low level conflict with, or to yank individuals they may be jealous of out of position. The only tool they know is lying, and lying is the only way they know how to matter.

There is a lesson here: be mindful to hold space for the voices of children. Show positive and a reasonable amount of attention to your children. Failing to do so releases monsters of society into the marketplace.

 Consolation Mathebula Rolle, Bushbuckridge

Alex on brink as gang violence rocks schools

The deaths of two pupils in Alexandra allegedly at the hands of fellow learners have raised the spectre of violence, drug use and even gangsterism ...
News
7 months ago

'Lost generation' feared as Covid-19 school closures fuel inequality, 'now-or-never moment' to get pupils back on track

Educators say the world is at a crossroads. Reopening classrooms is not enough - schools must assess children and adapt curriculums to help them ...
News
1 month ago

Idle and frustrated: Young South Africans speak about the need for recreational facilities

Sports and fitness centres, community halls, parks, libraries, cultural centres and other facilities can keep young people out of harm’s way and ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...