Teachers must conduct themselves professionally

Teachers are the cornerstone of our society because they are responsible for shaping the minds of pupils.

Teaching is the mother of all professions because all careers came into being due to teaching. On this note, let me point out that as much as teachers have been responsible for the academic upbringing of many souls, there are those who have and continue to ruin and destroy promising futures through their hurtful words and conduct.

These are educators who find it easy to use the pupils’ poor family backgrounds to get to them. If you are from a disadvantaged background and you make a mistake or fail a test, the teacher will see an opportunity to tell you how you will continue to live and die in poverty, instead of encouraging you to do better. This has seen many pupils hate teachers, thus subsequently hating the subjects they teach and go on to fail at the end of the year.