Teachers must conduct themselves professionally
Teachers are the cornerstone of our society because they are responsible for shaping the minds of pupils.
Teaching is the mother of all professions because all careers came into being due to teaching. On this note, let me point out that as much as teachers have been responsible for the academic upbringing of many souls, there are those who have and continue to ruin and destroy promising futures through their hurtful words and conduct.
These are educators who find it easy to use the pupils’ poor family backgrounds to get to them. If you are from a disadvantaged background and you make a mistake or fail a test, the teacher will see an opportunity to tell you how you will continue to live and die in poverty, instead of encouraging you to do better. This has seen many pupils hate teachers, thus subsequently hating the subjects they teach and go on to fail at the end of the year.
Some went as far as quitting school because of the humiliation they had to endure at the hands of people who should be motivating them. No child chooses to be born in an impoverished background, so if they get reminded of their unfortunate family backgrounds, they crack easily because it is not their fault.
Some bullied pupils inflict pain on other pupils. Another thing that continues to be a thorn in the flesh is male teachers taking advantage of young girls by having sexual relationships with them. These teachers use their financial power and positions to sleep with vulnerable young girls.
This abuse of power needs to be reported to law-enforcement officials and be dealt with because it is morally and professionally unacceptable. May all educators conduct themselves in a responsible manner, thus contributing positively to the lives of the young ones.
Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg, Mpumalanga
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.