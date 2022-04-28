Mavuso spot on: ANC to blame for power cuts

It is high time the truth be told. Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso was spot on when she said ANC is to blame for electricity problems in SA. We have more than 15 power stations in the country, and the ANC built only two, which are Kusile and Medupi. However, due to corruption, both are not fully functional.

Eskom is trying by all means to force people to pay for electricity, but when it's election time politicians tell people that they will provide them with free electricity. Let's be honest, how many people in black townships are paying for electricity?

Squatter camps, mainly occupied by foreign nationals, have made illegal connections and when we report them to government it doesn't take action. Just look at Honeydew, Crown Mines just next to Jumbo Cash & Carry; Princess, next to Westgate Mall; and Motsoaledi, next to UJ Soweto campus.

Eskom needs support from the ANC to curb these illegal connections and cable theft. Zimbabwean nationals are caught every week stealing Eskom cables. They are finished with the railways.

Now many people are attacking Mavuso because she revealed the truth. We cannot blame Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, the ANC policies have tied Eskom's hands. Electricity has become an election campaign tool and De Ruyter a scapegoat.

Amos Motloding, Jamela village, Limpopo