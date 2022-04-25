×

Letters

Mokweles are an example that love conquers all

By READER LETTER - 25 April 2022 - 10:18
The Mokweles have been married for 20 years and recently celebrated their anniversary.
Image: Instagram/ Tbose Mokwele

In this era of unstable marriages where day in and day out we hear of alarming divorce rates, where couples are no longer ready to fight for their marriages, we can only find encouragement from people like Thabo and Mapaseka Mokwele.

This radio couple is a shining example that love and marriage are still possible even in the 21st century. They are normal people like everyone of us; they do face challenges and also have differences but low and behold they dedicated all their efforts to saving their precious marriage. Twenty years is not child's play, and it shows that they will click together until death separates them.

You are really motivating us, keep it up. This means that love does conquer all.

• Carlton Musa Dlamini, Polokwane 

