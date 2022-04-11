False prophets, untrained critics can't speak for church

It has now become normal to hear people complain about churches and pastors and accusing Christians of being out of line, as if we live in a holy nation where black pastors alone are lost.

In particular, journalists, politicians, celebrities and commentators who are not even trained to interpret scripture and the gospel are the culprits. It is important for the media to know that even as they are watching out for the vulnerable, they are still not teachers and interpreters of the Bible. People become children of God only when they become truly acquainted with and accepting of the spirit of God. So a false Christian church or false pastor cannot exist because those who are in the ‘Christian reality’ can only do what is right and true, regardless of their past and rumours about them. These attempts to help God cause great harm because they entrench unbelief, discourage evangelism and assure even Christians that a lack of repentance and wrongdoing are not that bad after all.

Christianity is not a journey of perfect and pure humans but a journey of corrupted humans who become less and less sinful until they are free from the desire to do wrong and fully able to do what is right according to the hearing of the message of goodness and righteousness. Therefore, Christianity is only an interpretation of the love of God, and Christians are only required to show in word and deed the degree to which they are in this reality. God does not need the help of journalists, politicians and celebrities and stupid shows like Amabishop to wake God up and help God to to be just or less sexist.

Christianity also does not need help from anyone to be a space of righteousness as those that need to be told about the good news cannot be the ones telling us how to be good while they are under the mastery of wrongdoing themselves. The problem and solution here is simple – who masters you before you can comment or lament? If you are not under the lordship of Jesus then keep your opinions for your own religion and do not parade them as advice for the public because the details of knowing God are in worship and not analysis or any advanced theology, for that matter.

Also, anyone who is convinced that churches and Christians in general are false interpreters of the love of God, let such a person form their own church, even with the help of the constitution, and then prove that they love God more by keeping the commandments and doing what Jesus did and even more, or just keep quiet.

Khotso KD Moleko, Mangaung