So much wrong with changes on Lesedi FM

Change is pain and is inevitable as our favourite radio stations Motsweding FM and Lesedi FM start the new radio year with big changes.

Mamontha Motaung, as the manager of both stations, is hell-bent on destroying whatever is left of the two stations. Although we applaud her for bringing back Phakisi Mokoena, whose command of the Sesotho language is unquestionable she has to justify to us the listeners how did they reach a conclusion to move Mokopi Molebatsi from the graveyard shift to the noon slot.

You can't replace quality with the mediocre. Nights are boring without talk or educational shows. Their latest recruit, Rorisang Thandekiso, is more into music than sharing words of wisdom with the listeners. She replaced Tsholo Leokaoke at midnight.

Still on Rorisang, Seipati Seoke should stop her tendency of limiting Rorisang's speaking time by interfering every time this new lass tries to elaborate when they co-host the Reathakgoha morning drive show.

As long as Mamontha Motaung and Lesedi FM programmes manager Mannini Nyokong don't consult us the listeners to hear our views every time they're about to implement changes, they might as well forget about catching up with Ukhozi FM. Ukhozi is big because it listens to its listeners.

Current affairs anchor Palesa Chubisi has even dumped the station for her controversial new role as Free State premier Sisi Ntombela's new spin doctor, amid an outcry from some in the ANC.

The only positive change is moving Nyakallo "Ba2Cada" from the morning drive show to Saturday's Top 20 programme. And why is Thikhui Phakisi not released to go on pension? Food for thought indeed!

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State