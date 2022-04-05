Save yourselves from false pastors

How long are we South Africans going to be gullible and fall for the antics of fake pastors, apostles, prophets and whatever names they decide to call themselves?

Why do people still follow these churches slavishly in spite of the exposure of these so-called "men of God?" A week hardly passes without a fake pastor exposed for swindling followers of millions of rand or for another immoral act.

South Africans, however, remain steadfast in following these fraudsters. It's unfortunate that our own print media titles have a page or more of adverts by some of these people who claim to bring luck to the poor. Only the gullible believe these false promises.

One weekend newspaper carried an article of a church crying foul after a pastor had fled with funds worth millions. And the so-called man of cloth was not even a South African.

When the matters reach this point, it may sound insensitive to tell the affected people that "you have been warned". But what else to say when people do not listen?

Lawrence Makgato, Tzaneen