Letters

Save yourselves from false pastors

By Reader Letter - 05 April 2022 - 09:45
Why do people still follow these churches slavishly in spite of the exposure of these so-called “men of God, the writer asks.
Image: 123RF/Feng Yu

How long are we South Africans going to be gullible and fall for the antics of fake pastors, apostles, prophets and whatever names they decide to call themselves?

Why do people still follow these churches slavishly in spite of the exposure of these so-called "men of God?" A week hardly passes without a fake pastor exposed for swindling  followers of millions of rand or for another immoral act.

South Africans, however, remain steadfast in following these fraudsters. It's unfortunate that our own print media titles have a page or more of adverts by some of these people who claim to bring luck to the poor. Only the gullible believe these false promises.

One weekend newspaper carried an article of a church crying foul after a pastor had fled with funds worth millions. And the so-called man of cloth was not even a South African.

When the matters reach this point, it may sound insensitive to tell the affected people that "you have been warned". But what else to say when people do not listen?

Lawrence Makgato, Tzaneen

'Pastor Israel' reveals how he fleeced followers

“If you want God to bless you then you must sacrifice.” These are the words the notorious preacher Jay Israel say he would use to get his ...
News
1 year ago

Fake prophets not the only sham industry at poll time

Shu, it is finally here - election day. We will soon be free of all these talking heads invading our TV screens on an hourly basis and spewing hot ...
Opinion
2 years ago

False miracles leave disabled people at the mercy of dubious prophets

It is with great sadness that I write on the issue of disability and the prophets.
Opinion
3 years ago

