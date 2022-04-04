Mani is a thief and dishonest

SA must stop defending and glorifying crime. Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for theft of NSFAS funds.

Within hours of the transfer, Mani spent R20,000 on cigarettes and whisky – the kind that costs R700 a bottle. She and her squad staggered around wearing expensive weaves and showed off iPhones and other signs of success until the bubble burst.

Do not give the excuse that she is a victim, because she is black or poor or why not the Guptas and so on. A poor student would not be this extravagant – she is a thief, dishonest and selfish. The money she stole could have gone a long way in providing financial assistance to hundreds of other students.

But she denied them such an opportunity because of her greed. I sympathise with her and I hope she will realise her mistake.

Kgothatso Mphuthi, Tshiawelo, Soweto