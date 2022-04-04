×

Letters

From Vladimir Putin's Russia with doomed love

By READER LETTER - 04 April 2022 - 09:33
Image: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters

The open love affair that our esteemed president has with Russian President Vladimir Putin is disquieting. The relationship is lusty, passionate and obsessive in the extreme. It does seem to be mutual, as the praise-singing goes on with a full scale orchestra, and the Bolshoi ballet in tow.

Deputy President David Mabuza goes to Moscow for health reasons and medical care. Seems he is too poop scared to go to Baragwanath. I wonder why?

The conundrum continues, as we should be asking the question whether the rand is to be dropped for a different currency. It is rumoured that in the not-too-distant future the rand will become known as the "Ramaruble". Imagine that!

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

