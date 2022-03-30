Screams about war crimes, sanctions a smokescreen

It is indeed tragic that it took the bloodbath in Ukraine to catapult and propel the grim words “war crimes” into the global lexicon. For the past 70 years the world has witnessed war crimes and crimes against humanity on a daily basis without a murmur.

Today’s screams and shouts about war crimes, sanctions and illegal seizures of property on a global basis are a smokescreen for regime change. Any regime change on the periphery of Europe or Asia is a nuclear powder keg that could destroy all human life on earth.

These hypocrites were conveniently silent when Muslims were butchered on a global scale over the past 30 years in both hemispheres. Selective amnesia was their foreign policy posture. The nine leaders of the nuclear powers are clueless about the consequences of unconstrained nuclear war.

None of them are educated in the complex aspects of atomic combat. Joe Biden cannot remember the day of the week. Vladimir Putin thinks there are 36 hours in a day. It is scary that these two unstable leaders can decide the fate of humanity.

Today’s global emperors use concepts of regime change to cloak their own violent acts of intimidation by stealth and deception. Over the past 30 years, multiple nations were broken up under the edicts of the architects of the alternative world order.

The US and her allies in Asia are constantly raising the issue of new islands constructed by China in the South China Sea. Putin has placed his nuclear strike forces on alert, an event that made global headlines yet the global media remained silent when unmarked military vehicles, during the night on March 18, transported six nuclear warheads through Glasgow heading towards the Royal Naval Armaments Depot Coulport in Scotland.

Western media maintained an eerie silence on this ominous development. Neither Russia nor Nato, led by the US and other nuclear powers, are fully aware that their defiant rhetoric and blood-curling threats could result in catastrophic events they could neither restrain nor control. There has to be an exit from this morass.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni