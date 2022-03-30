Corrupt leaders must be dealt with

To my surprise, all the leaders who happen to be implicated in these forms of misconduct claim innocence, excusing themselves from any wrongdoing or involvement. Can it be a coincidence that when you are in power that suddenly those close to you are benefiting? With all these scandals, the poor people of this country can’t help but ask: “Are these the leaders we voted for to cater for us?”

How on earth are we going to have the same trust and affection we had if we, as citizens who vote, become victims of our own loyalty? It is so disheartening to read about millions of rand being driven into the coffers of the connected few while most of our people are drowning in the pool of grinding poverty.

In this country of abject poverty, having our leaders frequenting courts to answer to various charges is a smack in the face of the poor. May responsible leaders rise up and take us to greater heights, and may crooks be severely dealt with through the might of the law.

Tebogo Siwelane, Welverdiend, Bushbuckridge