SA needs a functional nuclear survival plan

You don’t have to be a Doomsday prophet to realise WW3 could be brewing, and if a nuclear war breaks out in Europe, then we will be exposed to nuclear fallout material.

But don't sweat, I am sure our SA government has a domestic chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) defence evacuation plan for its citizens if we have to evacuate to bomb shelters to avoid death and that certain VIPs and key personnel be issued with the necessary personal protective equipment to ensure survival for the nation.

Our protection is in the safe hands of the government and SANDF when it comes to the defence programme of its citizens regarding threats of CBRNE.

We should assist the authorities in improving the domestic CBRNE action plan so our human rights are protected and all citizens have an equal chance of survival in a chemical, biological or nuclear attack or fallout.

Sufficient bomb shelters or alternative safe places (e.g. ships ) to accommodate citizens (Including refugees and people with disabilities/rural citizens).

PPE and clothing needed for key personnel to assess radioactive readings outside shelters.

Logistics, medical requirements including technological capabilities and armoury.

Determine specialist key personnel (doctors, IT specialists, law enforcement, spiritual leaders, scientists)

Food rationing and water programmes.

Relevant innoculations, antidotes and supportive medicines for people exposed to such agents.

Decontamination equipment and material.

A risk management plan to include infectious diseases.

Disposal of corpses.

A national budget for a CBRNE action plan.

Lt Col Allen Wilson, MMM (Retired), Centurion, Tshwane