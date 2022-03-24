Russian president Putin has Nato in checkmate

I have said before that Russian president Vladimir Putin will only "negotiate" a settlement on his own terms. He still has Nato in checkmate. Before he reaches his minimum aims, he will not be interested in serious negotiations.

He hoped for more, including a regime change in Kyiv, but he may now settle for an agreement that Ukraine will never become a member of Nato (and as a possible plus, disarmament); recognition of Crimea and the status of Donbas in the east of Ukraine.

As things stand now, Ukraine is ready for his first objective, namely an agreement that it will not become a member of Nato. The unknown is whether a cornered, angry and increasingly desperate Putin, feeling the impact of Russia's isolation, will go for the "final solution" and literally bomb Ukraine and its people off the world map. He may even have chemical warfare up his sleeve, as in Syria.

His hatred and fear of freedom and democracy completely silenced his senses, conscience and humanity, if he ever had that in his make-up.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria