Letters

We can't keep quiet as Ukraine is colonised

By READER LETTER - 23 March 2022 - 08:50
A view of a residential building damaged during an air strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Chernihiv, Ukraine.
Image: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

Wikipedia defines colonisation as a "practice or policy of control by one people or power over other people or areas, often by establishing colonies and generally with the aim of economic dominance”.

Search colonisation in any other dictionary and the answer will stay the same.

Note, it is when one country or group takes another group's land and controls them. Russia is busy colonising Ukraine with gross human rights abuses and our government refuses to condemn it. It seems Naledi Pandor is the only cabinet minister opposing the colonisation and human rights abuses happening in Ukraine.

How can we keep quiet when Ukraine is being colonised, claiming we are opposing colonisation? Looking at this definition I realise that Shaka Zulu also took people's land and controlled them.

Boitumelo Olivier, email

