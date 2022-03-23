Stop ‘load reductions’ in townships and rural areas
Could someone from Eskom come down to explain to us whether staying in a township or rural area is a sin.
Why are we the only one’s subjected to the evil called load reduction? It is even worse than load-shedding. In the area of Kgapane it took place on four consecutive days, every morning from 5-9 and every evening from 7-9, yet the neighbouring town is not affected.
This discrimination is absurd. We only learn through the grapevine that it is regarded as load reduction. For what? Hence, I am asking: “Is staying in a township or in a rural area a sin?”
Are you aware of the irreparable damage you are inflicting on our homes with this obnoxious exercise.
Please spare us from this monster, which is even unscheduled. We really need a good explanation for this. In the meantime, load reduction must stop.
Lawrence Makgato, Tzaneen
