Stop ‘load reductions’ in townships and rural areas

Could someone from Eskom come down to explain to us whether staying in a township or rural area is a sin.

Why are we the only one’s subjected to the evil called load reduction? It is even worse than load-shedding. In the area of Kgapane it took place on four consecutive days, every morning from 5-9 and every evening from 7-9, yet the neighbouring town is not affected.

This discrimination is absurd. We only learn through the grapevine that it is regarded as load reduction. For what? Hence, I am asking: “Is staying in a township or in a rural area a sin?”

Are you aware of the irreparable damage you are inflicting on our homes with this obnoxious exercise.

Please spare us from this monster, which is even unscheduled. We really need a good explanation for this. In the meantime, load reduction must stop.

Lawrence Makgato, Tzaneen