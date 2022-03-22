Why replace Mpofu with two women?

Adv Dali Mpofu's Judicial Service Commission term has come to an end. The announcement that he is to be replaced by two senior women advocates does not sit well with me. This sends a very bad message about the abilities of women in comparison to men.

The election of the two women was done by the aptly named Advocates for Transformation – are you kidding me? This in a patriarchal society like ours. Mpofu must feel very masculine and on cloud nine. That is if he is a chauvinist.

The two women are senior advocates, so why do we need two of them to replace one man? Unless what you are telling me is that females are inferior or receive inferior training, or they are simply not good enough once again owing to their gender.

I honestly feel sorry for the two as they most definitely won't match Mpofu's theatrics. This will put them under untold pressure from those who enjoyed Mpofu's theatrics, leading to Mpofu's supporters questioning their abilities.

I hope we are fair to them and give them a chance to practise what they spent so much time learning. By this I am not insinuating that they be treated differently, ala justice Maya. We need to support women's emancipation, not in words only, but in action as well. We have come a long way since the 4th World Conference on Women held in Beijing on September 15 1995.

Zakes Nakedi, Ennerdale