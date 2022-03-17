Taxi industry doing its bit to fight drug abuse

In this country where drug abuse is rife, I would like to salute the Tembisa Local Taxi Association (Telta) for playing its part in pushing back the frontiers of this scourge. The association released a statement last week informing all taxi operators that anyone found giving money to young men who coordinate local trips for passengers would be fined and disciplined.

The young men concerned are local nyaope addicts, who hustle all day to feed their addiction by helping commuters to find taxis to their respective destinations. Taxi drivers mostly reward these young men by giving them money, mostly a R1 or R2 coins.

By just looking at their frail, tattered appearances, there's no mistaking the brutality of nyaope, or whoonga as it's known in other parts of SA.

Apart from looking unhygienic and disoriented, the young addicts also suffer from premature ageing.

Telta has taken a profound and patriotic decision by imposing this regulation. Perhaps that will make the young addicts to seriously consider rehabilitation options.

Research shows substance abuse is an enormous social problem in SA. The longer an addiction lasts, the more stress and strain it puts on the individual. Wile different substances have different effects, depression, anxiety and paranoia are among the most common long-term results of substance abuse.

The best way to end substance abuse is ensuring that those who use drugs do not have the means to acquire them. I applaud Telta for its sober decision in saving addicts from the jaws of drug abuse. May other associations emulate this example, thus contributing to a drug-free society.

Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg, eManyeleti