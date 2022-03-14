Good man Zondo triumphs over evil

Thank God our prayers have been answered. Our president did not succumb to pressure from Jacob Zuma’s henchmen, Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu!

Remember, after the grilling of the three male justices, these two influenced the JSC [Judicial Service Commission] to pre-empt the president's constitutional prerogative by nominating the Nkandla favourite, justice Mandisa Maya. The JSC overstepped its constitutional mandate by prescribing to the president whom to choose to take over from the evergreen chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

The constitution is silent on recommendations or nominations by the JSC to the president. That the JSC conducted a four-day public embarrassment is regrettable, though hardly surprising if you take into account the composition of the body, where Zuma’s henchmen were allowed to skilfully ambush two honourable justices, Dunstin Mlambo and Raymond Zondo.

And this has left the JSC's reputation in tatters! To Malema and Mpofu I say: “Many are the plans of man in his heart, but God’s purpose prevails.” (Prov.19:21)

Lesson: there’s no way that evil can triumph over good!

Bushy Green, Kagiso