Soften approach to raising boys

Traditional, rigid gender norms applied in raising our boys, as if we are raising supermen who are perceived to be immune to expressing their pain, are some of the factors that lead to violence and suicide some men find themselves entangled in.

Such a culture results in men harbouring depression and stress. That becomes a ticking time bomb because humans are social beings. Rich or poor, young or old, men or woman, black or white, we all need a shoulder to cry on – and that is not a weakness. We should bear in mind that we live in a real world where men are expected to be providers.

Failure to do so breeds frustration, a sense of hopelessness and depression among any normal man. As we engage in combating this phenomenon, let's find ways that can ease the financial stress on men. A financial responsibility must be instilled in the minds of the young.

Also, they should be thoroughly taught and trained at the early stage on how to have more than one stream of income. Fathers should take responsibility and be the first shoulder available for their sons to cry on. Above all, we should lead by example!

Norman Mahlangu, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga