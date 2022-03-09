Time to let fans return to stadiums

The derby was interesting and entertaining, and we accept the result as well. However, the vibe is not the same since fans are not allowed to attend all the soccer games.

I think government and other sport agencies must go back to the drawing board to consider the reopening of the stadiums for fans to support their favourite teams. This will be the most effective way to reduce poverty and hunger in a sustainable way.

We know that the virus is dangerous and it has battered the economy, but since many people are now vaccinated, we must try to find ways to boost our economy. The path to recovery is steep and will be extremely challenging if the government keeps on denying soccer fans access to stadiums so that all the small business that operated around the stadiums on weekend and during the week bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.

The fact that there were people protesting outside Orlando Stadium is a pity and a good sign that people are ready to go back to stadiums like in other countries. Once the government opens the stadiums, many street vendors and small businesses are going to function again, and many families will have incomes that are way better than the R350 social relief of distress grant.

Miyelani Hlungwani, Mukhomi village, Limpopo