We're on the eve of World War 3

The US invaded Cuba in the 1960s because the Soviet Union wanted to build military bases in Cuba. Cuba is a few kilometres away from the US.

So why should Nato and the US build a military base in Ukraine, which has a long-distance border with Russia? Vladmir Putin is not stupid. As it stands now, Nato and the US are unable to launch a direct attack on Russia because of the distance.

Putin knows that if Nato and the US enter and establish a military base in Ukraine, Russia is finished. Additionally, Nato and the US breached the 1990 treaty, which prevents them from expanding eastwards from then East Germany.

Today Nato and the US are almost everywhere in Europe, including in Croatia, Poland and other places that are close to Russia. Getting closer to Russia means their missiles can directly hit Russia. Putin has been complaining ever since those expansions began.

No-one listened to him. Nato and the US have started sending military logistics to Ukraine. This is very dangerous. It may lead to the justification by Russia that Nato and the US want to enter Ukraine so that they can launch attacks on Russia, and then next will be China, India, Syria, Iraq etc.

And the bad boy, North Korea, and those staunch allies of Russia, will side with Russia. North Korea has in fact started testing her ballistic missiles. We are on the eve of another world war.

Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele, Limpopo