Letters

Evacuate Ukrainian president now

By Reader Letter - 08 March 2022 - 11:08
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. The writer says it’s a worrisome situation that he has allegedly survived assassination attempts.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. The writer says it’s a worrisome situation that he has allegedly survived assassination attempts.
Image: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT OFFICE

In the awake of the intensified Russian aggression on Ukraine, it is imperative that a rescue mission be put in place urgently to evacuate Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy out of the capital city Kyiv. The president's life is in danger.

It's a worrisome situation that he has allegedly survived assassination attempts. If these attempts on his life are anything to go by, then the world could be plunged into World War 3. The whole world needs to learn from the Sarajevo assassination that fuelled World War I into flames.

When the Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria was gruesomely assassinated, the whole universe was virtually electrified with World War I. World leaders need to recall and compare the results of the Sarajevo assassination with that of the ongoing Ukraine-Russian crisis.

Let us embrace history as our best teacher and reminder. A burnt child dreads the fire.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg

Germany to host G7 meeting on Ukraine invasion's impact on food security

Germany will host a virtual meeting of agricultural ministers from G7 countries on Friday to discuss the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on ...
News
6 hours ago

Ramaphosa defends SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa has explained SA's decision to abstain from voting on last week’s UN resolution on the ongoing conflict between Russia and ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?