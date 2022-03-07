Technology steered us through Covid-19 scare

I was one of the people who were very sceptical about the rising effect and impact of technology. At times, I would perceive digital media as a scourge that children needed to be saved from, given the toxic content shared on online media.

The toxicity of certain social media platforms had made me convinced that technology is not as good as it is usually projected. But, I am now in a good space to eat humble pie and embrace the incredible power of technology. As a school learner, I would like to state categorically that technology played an important role in teaching and learning during lockdown.

The use of technology played a crucial role in the education sector, the process of teaching and learning was successfully executed against a very challenging background that came with the constraints of Covid-19. When classes had to be suspended to avoid physical contact and the spread of the virus, it was technology that came to our rescue to ensure that the process of learning and teaching continues to see a smooth sail.

Teachers became innovative and started embracing WhatsApp groups to help learners catch up. This resulted in a lot of catch-up for the lost time being achieved. The use of technology became a better communication tool for all pupils and their teachers.

They were able to communicate with their educators online using all available platforms. Every single day teachers and learners were giving each other the opportunity to exchange thoughts and ideas. In the end, they had something to celebrate despite the challenges of Covid-19.

This really enhanced the process of making learning easier for them. May we all use technology positively for the benefit of everyone.

Appreciate Mhlongo, Bushbuckridge